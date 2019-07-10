As Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Market Valuation Declined, Jcsd Capital Has Increased by $1.16 Million Its Stake; Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding by $940,000; Stock Value Rose

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 145,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 42,806 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB)

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.89. About 2.75M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06B for 24.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Limited invested in 0.01% or 73,300 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd stated it has 104,318 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 178 were accumulated by Moody State Bank Tru Division. Lpl Ltd Liability owns 11,499 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 320,636 shares stake. Assetmark Incorporated holds 1,150 shares. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.64% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 682,786 shares. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Comerica State Bank invested in 40,452 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1,141 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 72,019 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 16,856 shares. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Polaris Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 1.09 million shares for 1.56% of their portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $48,345 activity. $18,345 worth of stock was bought by Bowen William I. Jr. on Monday, January 28.