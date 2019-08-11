As Ameriprise Finl (Put) (AMP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Bank Of America Trimmed Holding; Moore Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Parsley Energy (PE)

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (Put) (AMP) by 97.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 629,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 17,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 647,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $131.82. About 884,795 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 60.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 5.66M shares traded or 18.55% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $518.24M for 8.32 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 91,148 shares to 226,672 shares, valued at $18.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 694,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 697,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 175,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $19.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 790,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

