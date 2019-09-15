As Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Aristotle Capital Management Has Decreased by $13.38 Million Its Position; Target Com Stk (TGT) Holder Twin Capital Management Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Rose

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp Com Stk (TGT) by 53.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 29,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 26,440 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, down from 56,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.43 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 92,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 2.94 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $426.40M, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $147.43. About 1.07M shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 11,400 shares to 29,120 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx Dollar High Yiel (HYG) by 9,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Group Inc Com (NYSE:SPG).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78M for 23.07 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.99 EPS, up 6.68% or $0.25 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $522.17 million for 9.24 P/E if the $3.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMP shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 99.14 million shares or 1.49% less from 100.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 189,503 shares. 241,002 are held by Citigroup. Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Bridgeway Mngmt invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 18,500 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp Inc holds 7,379 shares. Art Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 20,100 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0.03% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Boyar Asset Mgmt invested 3.21% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Wms Prns Ltd invested in 0.06% or 1,675 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma has invested 0.07% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 24,493 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Co reported 1,659 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Lp holds 10 shares. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Lc owns 16,942 shares.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $17.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7,389 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $390.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Erste Group Bank Ag Spons Adr (EBKDY) by 33,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Kubota Corp Adr (KUBTY).