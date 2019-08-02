As Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trimmed Holding by $1.28 Million; As Accenture Plc Ireland (Call) (ACN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Jane Street Group Lowered Its Holding

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 467,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.82M, down from 477,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.1. About 913,391 shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500.

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (Call) (ACN) by 58.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 86,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 61,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, down from 147,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $192.35. About 992,817 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49

More notable recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMP) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Columbia Threadneedle Investments Extends Contract as Manager for South Carolina’s Future Scholar 529 Plan – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Matthew Alford and Ginger Howell Take Championship Titles at 2019 Boston Triathlon – Business Wire” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/12/2019: FOCS,AFL,AMP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15,000 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $224.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 53,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Cap invested in 7,890 shares. Foundry Ltd Company holds 0.51% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) or 98,794 shares. Reilly Advsrs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Northern Tru has invested 0.05% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Carroll Fincl Associates stated it has 2,372 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,973 were reported by First Mercantile Communications. The New York-based Renaissance Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Loudon Invest Management Lc invested in 1.76% or 15,510 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 3,372 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 6,361 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 29,632 shares. 6,316 were reported by Quantbot Techs L P. 236,500 are held by Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 100,600 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Limited Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,725 shares.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $530.25 million for 8.59 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.12 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc (Put) by 12,900 shares to 24,700 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 50,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples reported 1,415 shares stake. Coldstream Cap Inc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pinnacle Fincl Inc has 7,381 shares. Violich Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 44,788 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Wellington Gp Llp reported 13.47M shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 84,098 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities has 0.26% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 260 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 9.24M shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.14% or 96,343 shares. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,071 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Advsrs Asset has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Lincoln Ltd Co reported 2,780 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 24,381 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio.