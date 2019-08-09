As Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Stock Value Declined, Aristotle Capital Management Has Raised Position by $11.55 Million; Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Harvest Capital Strategies Has Lifted Stake by $919,497

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 90,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 3.03M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388.10 million, up from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.68. About 699,572 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $57.39. About 492,315 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 20/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 20; 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.21875/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Food Ingredients: Bunge “under pressure” from investors to sell; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 28/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 28; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Plains Partners Lp by 1.87M shares to 199,995 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Finance accumulated 27,207 shares or 0% of the stock. Bogle Investment Management Lp De reported 236,618 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Stifel reported 8,203 shares. Heartland Advsr reported 85,918 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 173,537 were accumulated by Kennedy Mgmt. Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 0% or 631 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 8,189 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 29,496 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa owns 0.15% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 4,581 shares. Moreover, Nine Masts Cap Limited has 0.11% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Shell Asset Management Co invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. Zachman Brian also bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $1.01M were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J.

