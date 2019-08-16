As Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Stock Declined, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Lifted Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Holder Carderock Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 17,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,373 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 27,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.16. About 20.23 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 184.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 21,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $126.29. About 775,099 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6,000 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 47,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,000 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

