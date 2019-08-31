As Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Shares Declined, Macquarie Group LTD Cut Stake by $693,760; As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Share Price Rose, Three Peaks Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 228.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 34,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 49,586 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 15,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $123.26. About 135,489 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 36.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 5,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 9,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 14,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 655,345 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3,627 shares to 3,595 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 5,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,196 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 6,933 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 67,741 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.02% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 113,699 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtn invested in 28,275 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Stock Yards Financial Bank Communications has 0.21% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 24,450 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 21 shares. Brinker Cap invested 0.05% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Webster Commercial Bank N A invested in 225 shares. Lord Abbett reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Numerixs Inv owns 5,200 shares. Dupont Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 28,261 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com stated it has 24,374 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 0.02% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 4,612 shares. Par Capital owns 2.16 million shares.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Churchill Downs Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) CEO Bill Carstanjen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Churchill Downs +3% after Telsey beats down Illinois fears – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Strategic Update Regarding Arlington International Racecourse – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 581,570 shares to 4.34M shares, valued at $130.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 48,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ameriprise’s Asset Management Business Is Also Under Siege – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMP) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ameriprise: Management Is Focused On Margin Expansion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $507.85 million for 8.14 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associates holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 4,375 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.08% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.08% or 6,281 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial invested 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 17,942 are owned by Cibc Ww Corporation. 2,360 were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim. 690,507 were reported by Invesco. Pension Ser reported 187,106 shares. Advsrs Asset Management owns 0.07% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 29,632 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Tower Limited Company (Trc) owns 2,880 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Voya Limited Liability stated it has 251,697 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1,630 shares. Moreover, Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 0.47% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 4,213 shares.