As Ameriprise Financial Com (AMP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Bridges Investment Management Cut Position by $382,720; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Cut Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 8,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,414 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, down from 105,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $121.44. About 573,812 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com (AMP) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 2,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,433 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, down from 43,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $149.86. About 344,014 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap accumulated 42,857 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa owns 35,911 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 126,311 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 23,059 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Raymond James Ser Advsr reported 34,998 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). First Corporation In, Indiana-based fund reported 200 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.24% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 43,789 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability owns 40,795 shares. M&T Bank reported 24,578 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 39,493 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 11,970 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 2,016 shares to 35,359 shares, valued at $15.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 6,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG).

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.01 EPS, up 11.39% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.6 per share. AMP’s profit will be $536.96M for 9.34 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.93% EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 46,309 shares to 525,925 shares, valued at $16.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 3,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).