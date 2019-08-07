As Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Shares Declined, Hallmark Capital Management Boosted by $320,768 Its Position; As Yamana Gold (AUY) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Has Cut Position

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) by 115.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 2,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 4,670 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 2,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 1.21 million shares traded or 35.14% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Yamana Gold (AUY) by 65.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 12.63M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 6.68 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.45M, down from 19.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Yamana Gold for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 29.95M shares traded or 119.05% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD REITERATES PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 29/03/2018 – YAMANA GOLD COMPLETES $162.5M SALE OF EXPLORATION PROPERTIES; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA

