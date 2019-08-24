As Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Share Price Declined, Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Raised Stake by $21.15 Million; Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Stock Rose While Portolan Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 165,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319.19 million, up from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $124.49. About 917,954 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 103,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 68.01% . The hedge fund held 14,656 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443,000, down from 118,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anika Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $770.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 134,754 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS $30M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 22/03/2018 – Anika at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anika Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIK); 07/05/2018 – Anika at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Anika Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 05/03/2018 – JOSEPH DARLING NAMED CEO & DIRECTOR OF ANIKA THERAPEUTICS; 08/05/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 18th Bi-Annual European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery an; 15/03/2018 – Anika Non-Deal Roadshow Set By First Analysis for Mar. 22-23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,108 were accumulated by Pitcairn Com. First Advsr LP holds 172,502 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Wedge Cap L LP Nc invested in 208,853 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 18,500 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Loeb Prtn holds 40 shares. Moreover, Huntington Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 6,002 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 32,974 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking, a Japan-based fund reported 111,142 shares. Moreover, Moore Mngmt LP has 1.29% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 325,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com accumulated 53 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 0.06% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.24% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Prudential Finance holds 974,603 shares. 1.69 million are owned by Northern Trust Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold ANIK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 13.00 million shares or 2.43% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 6,209 shares. Dupont Capital Corp reported 10,974 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,500 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 42,570 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 50,819 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential reported 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Invesco Ltd owns 138,876 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 69,997 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 13,495 shares. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 11,820 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 5,503 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 18,350 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Co reported 0.09% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Legal & General Gru Pcl holds 0% or 33,715 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $33,200 activity.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kvh Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 175,052 shares to 299,058 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 383,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).