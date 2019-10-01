As Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int (APU) Share Value Declined, Legacy Capital Partners Lowered Position by $323,000; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Increased Its Position by $1.21 Million

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int (APU) by 54.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $279,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 84.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 27,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 60,084 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 32,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 10.71 million shares traded or 32.85% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 27/05/2018 – INVESTA BOAD INTENDS TO RECOMMEND BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone to sell remaining stake in Hilton; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone sells remaining 5.8% stake in Hilton Worldwide; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone sells out of Hilton Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone: Intend to Distribute Portion of After-Tax Proceeds to Unitholders, Resulting in Expected Incremental 30c/Unit to Be Distributed Over Next 3 Qtrs; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN BONUS 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 75.4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Hispania On Watch Neg On Blackstone Takeover Bid; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone’s International Market Centers to Merge With AmericasMart; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-GSO Capital, credit arm of Blackstone, raises $7 bln for rescue-lending fund- Bloomberg

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,589 shares to 20,526 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacer Fds Tr by 57,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,772 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 0.07% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Limited Com reported 160,360 shares stake. Wade G W And reported 0.12% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 4.06 million shares. Ruggie Capital Group Inc reported 1,583 shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt has invested 0.51% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Meyer Handelman reported 0.09% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Eaton Vance accumulated 37,565 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.41% or 407,698 shares in its portfolio. Scott Selber Inc invested in 1.23% or 55,175 shares. Select Equity LP reported 2.45M shares stake. 8,737 were reported by Bailard. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0.05% or 3.89 million shares.

