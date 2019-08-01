As Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Stock Value Declined, Jpmorgan Chase & Company Lifted by $6.02 Million Its Stake; Strategic Financial Services Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding by $304,857

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67M, down from 68,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 69.28M shares traded or 156.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 79.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 200,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 454,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 253,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 949,568 shares traded or 67.71% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Put) by 93,300 shares to 56,700 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 58,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,676 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “AmeriGas Partners (APU) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.6% in Session – Zacks.com” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amerigas Partners LP (APU) CEO Hugh Gallagher on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AmeriGas Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UGI Corporation’s Transformative Moves – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 995 shares. Novare Capital Limited Com holds 51,000 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 414,665 shares. Moors & Cabot accumulated 10,010 shares. Harvest Fund Advsr Lc invested in 51,466 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 32,950 shares. Arrow Investment Advisors reported 0.25% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Jump Trading Ltd Com invested 0.07% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Advisory Network Lc accumulated 0% or 867 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 26,006 shares stake. Guggenheim Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 539,473 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc owns 22,860 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: High Services Margin Misleading – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Giving Up on AR Glasses – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 7,365 shares to 17,127 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 44,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc invested 1.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vestor Cap Limited Liability Company reported 109,778 shares. Godsey Gibb Associate reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). At Fincl Bank holds 0.7% or 30,083 shares. Loomis Sayles And Co LP invested in 0.01% or 22,601 shares. Goelzer Invest Management accumulated 1.56% or 86,922 shares. Srb Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,165 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 6.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Btim, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 239,108 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc holds 0.94% or 105,025 shares in its portfolio. Allstate holds 1.85% or 361,614 shares. Greystone Managed Inc holds 105,661 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt holds 24,217 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio.