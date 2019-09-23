As Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Shares Declined, Holder Intersect Capital Has Decreased Stake; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Grimes & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $1.04 Million

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 19,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 297,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.27M, down from 316,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 5.34M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 10,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 17,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 27,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05 million shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M

Intersect Capital Llc, which manages about $207.70 million and $258.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,398 shares to 26,130 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. vs. AmeriGas Partners – The Motley Fool” published on October 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “AmeriGas shareholder sues to stop UGI’s $2.4 billion acquisition – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 1.46 million shares. Roffman Miller Pa holds 0.3% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 79,960 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 59,693 shares. Bell Bankshares holds 0.13% or 16,400 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc, New York-based fund reported 26,725 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd holds 0.01% or 13,347 shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 400 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.03% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 21,878 shares. North Amer Management Corporation stated it has 85,666 shares. St Johns Investment Management Communications Limited Liability owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blume Mgmt Incorporated invested in 350 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 3.92M shares. Stifel Finance holds 23,668 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodstock holds 1.88% or 197,024 shares in its portfolio. Iowa Comml Bank holds 3% or 123,257 shares in its portfolio. Bsw Wealth holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,112 shares. Lbmc Inv Lc reported 3,955 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Albert D Mason invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.64% or 387,485 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt holds 175,000 shares. Congress Asset Company Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.30 million shares. Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 50,515 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 216,395 shares. The Illinois-based Ativo Mgmt Lc has invested 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cna Finance holds 143,300 shares. Johnson Counsel reported 302,513 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co has 11.75 million shares. Nippon Life Americas reported 275,540 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “At Cisco Contact Center Summit, Cisco Sets Its Sights on the Cognitive Contact Center and Makes Cloud-Based Webex Contact Center Better Than Ever – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.