As Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Share Value Declined, Spirit Of America Management Has Cut by $567,000 Its Stake; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Maintains Holding in Carnival (CCL)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 2.04M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 67,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 86,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 1.08M shares traded or 63.14% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 7,200 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.08% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 9,600 were accumulated by Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al. 882,661 are owned by California Employees Retirement. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 4,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 9,471 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited holds 0.02% or 44,766 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp owns 23,972 shares. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 280,811 shares. 86,985 were reported by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Com owns 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 8,586 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated owns 1.76 million shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Perfect Cruise Stock Pick for Bears – Schaeffers Research” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks That Hit New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carnival declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Bad Beat In Carnival Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Leon Cooperman’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa reported 82,936 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. 692 are owned by Kistler. 18,193 are owned by Wilen Inv. Kings Point Mgmt accumulated 1,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Fdx Advsrs invested in 22,558 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bokf Na owns 6,810 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 1,331 shares. Services invested in 1,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 59,679 shares. Chem Natl Bank owns 8,550 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B & Inc invested in 0.28% or 232,275 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Gam Ag holds 9,853 shares.