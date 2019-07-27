As Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Share Price Rose, Holder Amg Funds Has Decreased Position by $323,580; Corbyn Investment Management Boosted Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Stake by $388,360

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 10,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,152 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 22,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 520,148 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.02M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG)

Analysts await AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Svcs owns 1,000 shares. 28,800 are held by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Albert D Mason accumulated 46,454 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 500 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 53,645 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Inc holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Archford Strategies Limited Com reported 1,990 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc invested in 35,259 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). 48,560 were reported by Gsa Prtn Llp. New York-based Barrett Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). 51,000 were accumulated by Novare Ltd Company. Arrow Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.25% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). First Manhattan holds 0% or 1,600 shares.

