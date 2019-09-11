As Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Share Price Declined, Spirit Of America Management Decreased Holding by $567,000; Foundry Partners Raised Its Scansource Com (SCSC) Position by $1.10 Million

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Scansource Inc Com (SCSC) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 31,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 165,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 133,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Scansource Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $792.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $31.38. About 47,046 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 67,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 86,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.84 million shares traded or 117.68% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Announces Special Index Rebalance Due to Merger & Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) CEO John Walsh on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmeriGas Should Consider Cutting Its 12.9%-Yielding Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amerigas Partners LP (APU) CEO Hugh Gallagher on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 69,500 shares to 880,379 shares, valued at $13.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 497,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 10,056 shares. Mckinley Management Limited Liability Co Delaware accumulated 28,022 shares. Captrust Fin invested in 4,779 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carroll Assoc holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Energ Income Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4.43 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 24,000 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt owns 1,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 86,316 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 550 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 0.02% or 13,119 shares in its portfolio. 22,860 were accumulated by Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Co. Alphamark Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.05% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Carnegie Asset Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 18,650 shares. 1,400 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. M&T Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 86,811 shares.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 91,276 shares to 257,884 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 122,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 851,248 shares, and cut its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).

More notable recent ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ScanSource (SCSC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ScanSource: Still Skeptical, Still Not Short – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ScanSource (SCSC) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ScanSource Inc (SCSC) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microcaps mostly among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.