As Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Share Price Declined, Shareholder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Holding; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Increased Position in Dominion Resources (D) as Valuation Declined

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 7,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 77,728 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 70,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.38. About 690,617 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 407.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 61,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 12,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.84M shares traded or 143.76% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500.

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AmeriGas (APU) Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of AmeriGas Partners, LP Is Fair to AmeriGas Shareholders â€“ APU – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “UGI and AmeriGas Partners, L.P. Complete Merger Transaction – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Declares Common Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 50,477 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Communication Na accumulated 32,950 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 1,952 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Corporation holds 67,620 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 6,810 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 10,041 shares. California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 212,632 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 149,740 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.03% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Baldwin Brothers Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 53,645 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank stated it has 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Jump Trading Limited Liability reported 6,566 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors has 66,115 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.15% or 219,967 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Schaller Inv Gp Incorporated reported 5,609 shares. Us Financial Bank De owns 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 183,458 shares. 27,773 were reported by Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Security National Tru Communication holds 26,552 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Andra Ap invested 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,800 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 19,700 shares. Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept, Illinois-based fund reported 4,100 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 0.13% or 42,915 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com stated it has 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 7 shares. Nbt Financial Bank N A Ny, New York-based fund reported 26,954 shares. Madison Inv Holdings stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dean Ltd Liability invested in 0.45% or 40,574 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Public That State Law Requires Calling 811 Two Business Days before Digging – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.