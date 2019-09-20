As Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Share Price Declined, Holder Intersect Capital Cut Holding by $351,390; Barton Investment Management Upped Stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by $1.17 Million as Valuation Declined

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 10,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 17,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 27,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 17.26% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00M, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 751,522 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us

Intersect Capital Llc, which manages about $207.70 million and $258.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,398 shares to 26,130 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). 6,500 are owned by Levin Strategies L P. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 54,260 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited reported 0.09% stake. Ironwood Finance Limited Liability Co reported 1,331 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mcmillion has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability accumulated 13,347 shares. Sg Americas Ltd has invested 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Arrow Inv Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 13,283 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Qs Invsts Limited Liability reported 1,990 shares stake. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 500 shares. 65,059 are held by Landscape Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 1,400 shares.

