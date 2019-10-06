As Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Market Value Declined, Albert D Mason Has Cut by $682,006 Its Stake; As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, Holder Montecito Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Stake by $334,789

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 43.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 20,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 26,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $920,000, down from 46,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05 million shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500.

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 9,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 11,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 3.34M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 45,226 shares to 140,034 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) by 7,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 34,763 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Scholtz & Limited Liability reported 4,400 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv has 0.64% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Com reported 377,414 shares. 514,371 were reported by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. 5,421 are held by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corp. Trb Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,952 shares. Financial Bank holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 32,853 shares. 2,322 were reported by Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 38,304 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 24,527 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 88,678 shares.

