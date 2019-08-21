As Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) Stock Price Declined, Roffman Miller Associates Has Lowered Stake by $388,590; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Lowered Its Holding in Trex Co (TREX) by $382,775

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 12,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 82,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 95,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Limited Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 3.09 million shares traded or 356.45% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 6,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, down from 22,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $85.61. About 418,947 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gideon Capital Advsr has 0.15% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 6,869 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). California-based Ashfield Partners Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Bamco owns 0.51% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 1.97M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Lazard Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Polen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 14,937 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Ltd Com accumulated 15,503 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 19,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 363,330 shares. Strs Ohio reported 23,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset accumulated 18,974 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Lc reported 22,100 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 170,150 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Mngmt owns 17,165 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,154 shares to 92,254 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Trex Stock Jumped 14% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Trex Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bradley Safalow: Trex Is In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “For P&G and Trex, the Outlooks Are Bright – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trex â€œTranscendsâ€ the Competition in Pro Remodeler Reader Poll – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 1,952 shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B And Company has 0.28% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 232,275 shares. Sei Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 17,607 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 122,716 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd stated it has 745 shares. Suncoast Equity Management owns 7,070 shares. 738,760 were accumulated by Royal Bank Of Canada. Moreover, Td Capital Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Blume Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 350 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). River Road Asset reported 283,463 shares. Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 6,810 shares. 1,850 were accumulated by First Interstate Financial Bank. Gam Holdings Ag invested 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Ironwood Finance invested in 1,331 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 8,449 shares to 115,344 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 7,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,669 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corporation (NYSE:VFC).