As Amerigas Partners (APU) Stock Value Rose, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.69 Million; Greenleaf Trust Has Boosted Position in China Mobile LTD Adr (CHL) by $419,450 as Share Price Declined

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners (APU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 123,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,264 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, down from 373,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Amerigas Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 477,065 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd Adr (CHL) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 8,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,290 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 30,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 544,767 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 298,947 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 1,952 shares in its portfolio. 26,620 are held by Citigroup Inc. Valley National Advisers holds 0.05% or 5,713 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 7,070 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.02% or 8,500 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 539,473 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr holds 7 shares. Kistler has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 692 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt holds 0.05% or 7,070 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial owns 4,779 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 53,645 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg has 24,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 6,372 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Roffman Miller Associates Pa reported 82,936 shares stake.

Analysts await AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.20% negative EPS growth.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 24,300 shares to 32,900 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 2.68M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Global Medical Reit Inc.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,359 shares to 33,471 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,328 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

