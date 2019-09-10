As Americas Car Mart (CRMT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Algert Global Trimmed Stake; Southport Management Decreased Its Air Lease (AL) Position as Stock Value Rose

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (CRMT) by 49.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 19,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The hedge fund held 19,380 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 38,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Americas Car Mart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $601.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $91.65. About 115,828 shares traded or 2.94% up from the average. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 809,785 shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Analysts await America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 18.99% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.58 per share. CRMT’s profit will be $12.34M for 12.19 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by America's Car-Mart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.93% negative EPS growth.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Network Inc by 17,810 shares to 35,384 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 354 shares in its portfolio. Ranger Invest Mgmt Lp reported 67,740 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com has 0% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Hillsdale Investment Management Incorporated holds 7,400 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation holds 106,052 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Llc has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 2,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 92,659 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0% or 61,149 shares. Horrell Mngmt holds 31,167 shares. Cwm Ltd owns 0% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 48 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). State Street Corporation invested in 155,896 shares or 0% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Underhill Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 9.31% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cipher Capital LP accumulated 12,707 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 6,112 shares. Whittier Trust invested 0.03% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Reinhart Prns invested in 149,445 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 138,700 shares. Citadel Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.07% or 371,547 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 233,800 shares. Millennium Ltd reported 72,299 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust Com has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). United Automobile Association holds 23,635 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.34 million are owned by State Street. New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $149.55 million for 8.07 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

