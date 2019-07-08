As America’s Car (CRMT) Stock Price Rose, Ranger Investment Management LP Boosted by $1.39 Million Its Position; Pennsylvania Trust Co Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in America’s Car (CRMT) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 15,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,740 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in America’s Car for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.28. About 44,118 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 78.22% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.79% the S&P500.

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,936 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.34 million, up from 123,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.2. About 855,261 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 4,764 shares in its portfolio. 1,095 were reported by Legal General Grp Pcl. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 8,993 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has 6,701 shares. Sg Americas Securities holds 0% or 5,015 shares in its portfolio. First Wilshire Securities Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.38% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 16,013 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 562,534 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 3,237 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management accumulated 0% or 35,245 shares. United Serv Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 4,191 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,200 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 16,440 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Telemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 99,817 shares to 384,663 shares, valued at $24.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology In by 17,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,930 shares, and cut its stake in Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

