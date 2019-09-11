As Americanexpressco (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Decreased by $2.71 Million Its Holding; As Western Alliance Ban (WAL) Market Valuation Rose, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Raised Its Position

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Ban (WAL) by 73.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 389,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 921,950 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.84 million, up from 532,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Ban for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 681,891 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Americanexpressco (AXP) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 24,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.15M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Americanexpressco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $117.78. About 1.98M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.16 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27,659 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $303.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emersonelectricco. (NYSE:EMR) by 4,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Accentureplcireland (NYSE:ACN).

