As American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Decreased by $401,544 Its Stake; Saybrook Capital Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $495,010; Share Value Rose

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 3,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,930 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 48,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 635,582 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 13/04/2018 – ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER TO BUY ALTON REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 80,295 shares to 332,327 shares, valued at $16.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 22,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Roger Goodson Leadership Role With Illinois American Water Expanded to Include Eastern Division – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Water Recognized With Top Score on Disability Equality Index – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “West Virginia American Water Files 2020 Infrastructure Replacement Plan and Distribution System Improvement Charge – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Agilent, Amazon, American Water Works, Crocs, Deere, GE, Gilead, Slack, Teva and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Water CEO Susan Story & SVP Cheryl Norton Set to Speak at 2019 NARUC Summer Policy Summit – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37M for 30.61 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 7,100 shares to 59,012 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,440 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon -1.6% on mixed Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Realmoney.Thestreet.com published: “Verizon Is Set for an Upside Breakout – Here’s How I’d Buy It – TheStreet.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DOJ wants more concessions in reported Dish/T-Mobile deal – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

