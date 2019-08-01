As American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Shares Rose, Archford Capital Strategies Has Increased Stake; Moon Capital Management Position in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 585.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 4,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 5,773 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $117.16. About 1.10M shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 20/04/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 0.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 69,864 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 billion, down from 69,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 775,155 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Service stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Sumitomo Life Ins reported 19,442 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 218,648 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 627,086 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated has 0.05% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 828,600 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 224,943 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 44,930 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% stake. State Street holds 0.07% or 8.96 million shares. M&R Mngmt has invested 0.31% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Sg Americas Secs Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 700 are owned by Carroll Financial Associate Inc. Jaffetilchin Prtn Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8,895 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $271.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 38,720 shares to 83,529 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Cloud Computing Etf (SKYY) by 13,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,266 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Principal Fincl Group reported 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Suntrust Banks accumulated 62,428 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 320,203 shares. Nomura holds 0.48% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 2.39 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 4.27M shares. Moon Cap Management Limited Company reported 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Natixis Advisors L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,667 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 10,176 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 3.29 million shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Prudential Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 35,769 shares. Mariner Limited Co holds 12,021 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 66,611 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na stated it has 5,104 shares.