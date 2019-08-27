As American Wtr Wks Co New Co (AWK) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Horizon Investments Has Trimmed Its Position by $400,979; Ami Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Logmein Com (LOGM) by $2.71 Million

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc Com (LOGM) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 33,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 118,938 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, down from 152,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Logmein Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 119,824 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (AWK) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 3,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 13,923 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 17,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 339,883 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS MAINTAINS ESTIMATED $8.0 – $8.6 BLN FIVE YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE, A 9.6 PERCENT INCREASE; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Water Among Nation’s Top Military Friendly® Employers with Gold Designation – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Illinois American Water Investing over $5.3 Million in Metro East Water System; Over 3.5 Miles of Water Main to Be Installed – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 4,465 shares to 17,576 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 5,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 261,769 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Synovus invested in 1,275 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 1.11 million shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 20,817 shares. Bessemer, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2.06 million shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp, Missouri-based fund reported 12,921 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp owns 329,820 shares. 35,164 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Cipher Capital Lp accumulated 0.04% or 4,504 shares. Everett Harris Co Ca, a California-based fund reported 356,000 shares. Two Sigma Lc owns 5,033 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38M for 16.22 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Management Pro Incorporated holds 0% or 5 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr reported 0% stake. Water Island Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 53,025 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.08 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 44,803 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Clean Yield Gru reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,093 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 9,375 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.07% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust stated it has 390 shares. Filament Lc holds 5,446 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Washington Trust accumulated 8,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gru One Trading LP reported 3,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings.