As American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Valuation Rose, Clear Harbor Asset Management Decreased Its Position; As J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Valuation Rose, Northstar Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: City heavyweight joins fintech backed by JPMorgan and NEX; 07/05/2018 – JPM’S ULRICH: DELEVERAGING, DERISKING TO CONTINUE IN CHINA; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 25/04/2018 – VENDIS CAPITAL SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR INULA SALE; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRIVERs Series 5018 Trust; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 204,930 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, down from 212,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $122.81. About 1.01 million shares traded or 9.37% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER TO BUY ALTON REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $89; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Do Barclays, JP Morgan, And Credit Suisse Agree On Vale’s Stock Price Estimate? – Forbes” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan seen getting top role in WeWork IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Visa and J.P. Morgan Help Businesses Make Payments Faster with Billtrustâ€™s Business Payments Network – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan, Qualcomm And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 22 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,966 shares to 13,441 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,003 shares, and cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,601 shares to 6,459 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 17,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) CEO Susan Story on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Water Works (AWK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Water Among Nation’s Top Military Friendly® Employers with Gold Designation – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Patch.com‘s news article titled: “Illinois American Water Conducts Annual Flushing In Orland Hills – Patch.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.