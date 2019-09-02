As American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Stock Price Rose, Holder Private Wealth Partners Lowered Holding; Palladium Partners Has Cut Its Stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by $525,084

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 3,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 23,458 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 27,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 5,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 18,515 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 23,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $127.32. About 790,173 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 11/04/2018 – American Water Works Expands Homeowner Services — Deal Digest; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $230.70 million for 24.67 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Incorporated accumulated 2,730 shares. Pictet North America owns 8,508 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank The accumulated 0.05% or 34,305 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 45,857 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 48,280 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Arrow Fincl reported 745 shares. Synovus Financial accumulated 1,275 shares or 0% of the stock. 17,241 are owned by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Patten Gp owns 4,610 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp stated it has 165,835 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated reported 4,168 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc reported 2.67M shares. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 3.73 million shares. Captrust Fin Advisors invested in 0% or 330 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Utility Stocks to Buy for an Extra Durable Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Water Names Mike Doran President of Pennsylvania American Water and Senior Vice President of its Mid-Atlantic Division – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Utility Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 16,001 shares to 19,393 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Brd Mkt (SCHB) by 16,251 shares to 19,666 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd U by 369,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35B for 12.55 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Consider – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy After Impressive Earnings Beats – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Elon Musk, Jack Ma to headline AI event in Shanghai – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canal Insur Comm holds 83,000 shares. California-based L & S Advsrs has invested 0.98% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Texas Yale Cap holds 6,346 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt reported 1,716 shares. Moreover, Matrix Asset Advsrs has 0.72% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 29,799 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt holds 4,903 shares. Bridgewater LP reported 44,244 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc invested in 0.04% or 12,129 shares. Round Table Ltd Com accumulated 0.07% or 1,474 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt holds 6,291 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv Limited Liability reported 30,118 shares. Riverhead Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 24,329 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 16,082 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 3.27 million shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.67% or 66,999 shares.