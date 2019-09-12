As American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Share Value Rose, Ardevora Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Stake; Argi Investment Services Boosted Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com (LYB) Stake

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 350,805 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.69 million, down from 367,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $121.25. About 1.15 million shares traded or 22.58% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 02/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Sadsbury Township’s Wastewater System; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com (LYB) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 4,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 32,047 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, up from 27,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 2.50M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. 764,501 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares with value of $57.04M were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC.

