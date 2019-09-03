As American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Market Value Rose, Sfe Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake; Nuvasive (NUVA) Holder Sector Gamma As Has Increased Position by $3.62 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 5,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 16,106 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 21,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $129.35. About 894,116 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $89; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 11/04/2018 – American Water Works Expands Homeowner Services — Deal Digest; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 64,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 538,625 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.59M, up from 473,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.84. About 308,119 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 05/04/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors ISASS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Rev $1.1B-$1.11B; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q REV. $260.5M, EST. $259.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ NuVasive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUVA); 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE System Used in First Patient for Stature Lengthening by Intl Limb Lengthening Expert; 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NuVasive Unveils Newest Additions To Early Onset Scoliosis Portfolio At POSNA Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 2.3% Position in NuVasive; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.44 TO $2.47, EST. $2.46; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in NuVasive

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Corporation accumulated 12,549 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Comerica Bankshares holds 0.04% or 52,633 shares. 3,862 are owned by Jump Trading Ltd Company. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Trust stated it has 5,358 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 13,923 were reported by Horizon Ltd. Fmr reported 79,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Limited Co reported 4,544 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 34,451 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Company holds 1.59% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 1.01M shares. Covington Mgmt stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Wespac Advsrs Ltd reported 0.6% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Alphaone Inv Service Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 111 shares. New Mexico-based Hanseatic Ser Incorporated has invested 0.16% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Homrich And Berg reported 0.02% stake.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI) by 17,309 shares to 90,825 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 48,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $230.70M for 25.07 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 31,900 shares to 450,363 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 486,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,502 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NUVA shares while 83 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 64.78 million shares or 21.83% more from 53.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% or 61,946 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 1.64M shares. State Street Corporation reported 1.89 million shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 4,763 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 74,691 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co holds 0.02% or 1,290 shares. Trexquant Lp reported 33,140 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Oh has 0.17% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 259,327 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 22,384 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 14,900 shares. 261,434 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Gru Inc. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) or 136,711 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 53,038 shares stake. 9,097 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.02% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).