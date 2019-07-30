As American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Market Value Rose, Holder Gideon Capital Advisors Boosted Its Holding; United Parcel Services (UPS) Shareholder Boston Research & Management Has Upped Its Stake by $354,645

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Services (UPS) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 3,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,896 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.75. About 3.99M shares traded or 19.71% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 651.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 28,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,883 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 4,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.31. About 765,996 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $365 MLN IN CASH, INCLUDING ESTIMATED WORKING CAPITAL; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Roger Goodson Leadership Role With Illinois American Water Expanded to Include Eastern Division – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pennsylvania American Water Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Municipal Water, Wastewater System in Northumberland County – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kathleen O’Hara Named Vice President of Operations for American Water’s Homeowner Services Division – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Appoints Three New Independent Members to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

