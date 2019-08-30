As American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Market Value Rose, Gideon Capital Advisors Has Increased Position; Shareholder Underhill Investment Management Upped D R Horton (DHI) Stake

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 189.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 176,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 269,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 93,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 650,189 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 651.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 28,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 32,883 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 4,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $127.31. About 376,558 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9.6%; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate American Water Works Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “15 Top Defensive Stocks for the Next Recession at Sky-High Valuations – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Utility Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 28,304 shares to 10,587 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 18,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,503 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Luminus Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 205,816 shares. Voloridge holds 19,720 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 14,236 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Company stated it has 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Captrust Financial Advisors has 330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 357,819 shares. Bangor Bancorporation reported 14,004 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Btim Corp accumulated 42,495 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California-based Pacific Global Invest Management has invested 0.3% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). State Street reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Boston Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 8 Worst Stocks to Buy Before the Trade Turmoil Cools Off – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.