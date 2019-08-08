As American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rampart Investment Management Company Cut Its Holding by $1.29 Million; Incyte Corp. (INCY) Shareholder Bb Biotech Ag Has Cut Its Holding by $16.20 Million as Stock Price Rose

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Incyte Corp. (INCY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 188,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.36 million, down from 3.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Incyte Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 288,498 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 18/04/2018 – Roche Gets FDA PMA Supplement for Cobas EGFR Mutation Test V2 to Be Used as Companion Diagnostic Test With Tagrisso; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 19/04/2018 – FDA staff cites safety issues for Lilly, Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 20/03/2018 – Exosome Diagnostics Announces Publication of a Highly Sensitive Exosome Based Liquid Biopsy Test for EGFR T790M Mutations in Pl; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 12,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 69,082 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20M, down from 81,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $117.93. About 111,806 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 03/05/2018 – New Customer Rates for Missouri American Water Approved by Missouri Public Service Commission; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS MAINTAINS ESTIMATED $8.0 – $8.6 BLN FIVE YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myokardia Inc. by 387,647 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $65.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 1,226 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 125,000 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 42,195 shares in its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,634 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech Inc owns 70,163 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 16,096 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company holds 0.05% or 3,800 shares. Cambiar Investors Limited Company invested in 0.16% or 80,342 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 0.08% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Jane Street Group Limited Co invested in 29,360 shares or 0% of the stock. 202,676 were reported by Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 7.66M shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Sands Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.15% or 4.34 million shares. Van Eck Associate holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 218,684 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al stated it has 3,498 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1St Source Financial Bank, a Indiana-based fund reported 36,430 shares. Cambridge Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Dubuque Natl Bank And, a Iowa-based fund reported 769 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Communications has invested 0.27% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corporation reported 48,280 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Cibc Inc holds 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 54,938 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.05% or 1.48M shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 8,265 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank owns 52,633 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Com holds 5,773 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma reported 0.01% stake.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,162 shares to 16,155 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).