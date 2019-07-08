As American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Market Valuation Rose, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Upped Position; Parsley Energy (PE) Holding Held by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,543 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $117.58. About 206,395 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 40,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,559 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 178,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 1.39 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Pcl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Maryland-based Spc Inc has invested 0.08% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Virtu Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 12,507 shares. The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Comm Ltd has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Services Net Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 525 shares. 786,315 are owned by Caymus Prns L P. Texas-based Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nwq Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 240,101 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited reported 74,133 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Lc owns 2.52 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Shaker Llc Oh has 0.21% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Citadel Advsrs Ltd owns 306,386 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 42,405 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has 806,198 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 69,914 shares to 44,424 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 123,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,475 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

