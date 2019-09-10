As American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Profund Advisors Cut by $352,872 Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Lowered Stake

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 94.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 348 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 6,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77 million shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 3,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 14,280 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 17,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.36. About 1.40M shares traded or 50.61% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 19/03/2018 – West Virginia American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds up During Fix a Leak Week; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sol Cap Mgmt has 34,299 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Uss Invest Ltd reported 4.25 million shares or 5.64% of all its holdings. Adirondack has invested 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.04M were reported by Comgest Global Sas. Harvey Com Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 168,362 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hamel Assocs holds 1.47% or 27,801 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 43.07 million shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust & has invested 3.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Athena Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 108,246 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 4.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 160,197 shares. Washington-based Coldstream Mngmt has invested 8.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Franklin Res has 1.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,690 shares to 7,085 shares, valued at $737,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $236.05M for 23.71 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

