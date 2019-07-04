As American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) Valuation Rose, Epoch Investment Partners Has Increased by $1.45 Million Its Holding; Ladder Capitol (LADR) Shareholder Laffer Investments Has Lowered Position

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 17,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,662 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.47 million, up from 339,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 45,279 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 10.21% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Ladder Capitol Corp (LADR) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,273 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $685.45M, down from 41,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Ladder Capitol Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 247,974 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 12.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR)

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 768 shares to 32,422 shares, valued at $3.18 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 441,928 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 176,778 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co owns 28,048 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement System reported 146,738 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs accumulated 189,987 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 482,300 were accumulated by D E Shaw Com Inc. Scotia Cap owns 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 10,027 shares. 11,062 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Company. Cibc Ww has 58,749 shares. Stifel accumulated 194,798 shares. Paloma Partners Management Com has 15,364 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.86 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. stated it has 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Origin Asset Management Llp reported 0.03% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Analysts await Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LADR’s profit will be $46.71 million for 10.76 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Ladder Capital Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $49,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold AMWD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.35 million shares or 0.41% less from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broad Run Invest Management Lc owns 6.61% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 1.81 million shares. Ftb Advisors Inc accumulated 573 shares. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Inv Management LP has invested 0.61% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 17,122 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 16,118 shares. 80,217 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru. Grace And White Incorporated New York has invested 1.45% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Panagora Asset has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 12 shares. Moreover, Highbridge Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Mason Street Advisors Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 3,318 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust stated it has 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Moreover, Frontier Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 123,131 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) or 18,600 shares.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 564,055 shares to 8.20 million shares, valued at $325.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 34,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,116 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).