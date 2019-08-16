As American Woodmark (AMWD) Stock Value Declined, Holder Johnson Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake; Redwood Investments Decreased Its Position in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) by $2.86 Million

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 21,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 115,429 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, down from 136,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $149.63. About 52,208 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) by 50.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 15,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 111,517 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 5.39% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $32.56M for 9.74 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 17,259 shares to 648,053 shares, valued at $65.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 48,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatili (USMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold AMWD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.35 million shares or 0.41% less from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 41,931 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 21,334 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 446 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 16,218 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Co has 17,277 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% or 16,118 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 10,194 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0% stake. Da Davidson & holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 64,525 shares. Broad Run Inv Mgmt Limited Company holds 6.61% or 1.81 million shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association owns 137,545 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp holds 0.31% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) or 109,464 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 118,217 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Synovus holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 7,102 shares. Cookson Peirce has invested 0.31% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Tortoise Cap Ltd Com has 0% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 35,700 shares stake. 7,356 are owned by Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Charles Schwab Investment owns 256,264 shares. Citigroup invested in 12,047 shares. Florida-based Jackson Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.39% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.03% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). 37,169 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Management. Moreover, Bahl Gaynor Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 32,677 shares. Frontier Cap Company Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.81% or 845,142 shares. Victory Cap has 0.17% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Balyasny Asset Limited Co invested 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

