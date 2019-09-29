As American Water Works Company (AWK) Shares Rose, Holder Cohen & Steers Has Trimmed Its Position; Westwood Holdings Group Has Raised Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.01 Million

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 49,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $187.91 million, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.24. About 870,311 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 19/03/2018 – West Virginia American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds up During Fix a Leak Week; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $89; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 13,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 184,723 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16M, up from 171,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04M for 24.08 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 36,518 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $14.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 34,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 23,880 shares to 77,555 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 4,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,255 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

