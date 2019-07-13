As American Water Works Co. (AWK) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Trimmed Holding; As Core Mark Holding Co Com (CORE) Stock Price Rose, Sg Americas Securities Lifted Position

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 3,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,556 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.70M, down from 154,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in American Water Works Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $116.63. About 1.01M shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $365 MLN IN CASH, INCLUDING ESTIMATED WORKING CAPITAL; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc Com (CORE) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 15,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,734 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 101,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Core Mark Holding Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 150,523 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 95.66% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.19, REV VIEW $16.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss $1.3M; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19; 11/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “West Virginia American Water Files 2020 Infrastructure Replacement Plan and Distribution System Improvement Charge – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Water Stocks Win Upgrades: Are Any of Them Buys? – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “American Water Works Q4 Earnings Preview: What to Watch – Motley Fool” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “American Water Works (AWK) Subsidiary Illinois American Water Acquires Alton Regional Wastewater System – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 3 Best-Performing Water Stocks of 2019 So Far – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Strategies Ltd has 1.5% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 53,853 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings, France-based fund reported 198,677 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited has 268,645 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund stated it has 0.08% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Mcf Limited Liability Corp holds 82 shares. 86 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd has 3,068 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Prns Grp Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 220,041 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 922,657 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. South State Corporation holds 3,834 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 843,668 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 8,325 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 4,504 shares in its portfolio. Btim Corporation holds 42,495 shares.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37M for 31.02 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 15,377 shares to 23,025 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 4,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Esg Select E.

More notable recent Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eBay (EBAY) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Skanska sees Q2 core profit boosted by positive legal outcomes – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Sell Core Labs (CLB) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Guidewire (GWRE) Offerings Much in Demand Among Insurers – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMDâ€™s Third-Gen Ryzen Cements Its Comeback – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Management Limited reported 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,312 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Llc accumulated 58,711 shares. Amer Century Companies reported 210,216 shares. 78,650 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 51,745 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 136,213 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise reported 396,752 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.04% or 42,943 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% or 118,200 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 78,026 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 568,478 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Matarin Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 56,717 shares or 0.15% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Invest Prtn Limited has invested 0.46% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 55,608 shares.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (Call) by 430,600 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $57,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Russia Etf by 29,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,342 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd Ord.