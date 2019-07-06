As American Water Works Co (AWK) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Btr Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.85 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake by $617,058 as Share Price Rose

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,055 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 31,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Water Works Co (AWK) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 17,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,939 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17M, down from 153,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 750,238 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 24/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Wise Water Use

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

