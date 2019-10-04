As American Water Works Co (AWK) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Has Cut Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Aviance Capital Partners Trimmed by $15.85 Million Its Holding

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 80,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 135,657 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.85M, down from 216,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $225.11. About 7.35M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY; 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 11,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 342,674 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.75M, down from 354,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $124.6. About 82,330 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 14/05/2018 – American Water at Group Lunch Hosted By Eden Rock Today; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9.6%; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 31/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 25/05/2018 – American Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $362.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,531 shares to 8,058 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) by 76,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 37,895 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $22.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 34,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $231.95 million for 24.15 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.