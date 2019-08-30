As American Water Works Co (AWK) Stock Rose, Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Raised Holding; Weik Investment Services Lowered Its Stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) as Share Value Rose

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 5100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 33,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 34,580 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $127.4. About 462,900 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 02/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Sadsbury Township’s Wastewater System; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 24/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 3.00 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TJX Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TJX Companies: Rough Quarter, But Thesis Intact – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TJX Companies sized up after sales miss – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TJX Earnings Will Beat the Print, but Will It Matter for TJ Maxx Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Llp holds 0.71% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 59.18M shares. Kwmg Ltd reported 51,217 shares. Estabrook Mngmt holds 608 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ci Invs Inc reported 73,400 shares. Jefferies Group Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 84,263 shares. Blue Fin has 25,195 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. 60,508 are owned by Daiwa Group. 78,220 were reported by Penobscot Investment. Suntrust Banks invested in 273,217 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 0.02% or 2,446 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & owns 0.14% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 100,604 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Company has invested 2.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Rech Global Invsts owns 3.03M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Confluence Invest Management Ltd holds 1.04M shares. Acropolis Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.26% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,300 are owned by Paloma Ptnrs Management. Fiera Capital has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Davis R M Incorporated holds 1.76% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 452,629 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc accumulated 429,709 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt holds 0.3% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 13,171 shares. Cutter Brokerage invested in 68,552 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Argent Tru reported 5,271 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 155,853 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.14% or 44,930 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2,000 shares stake. Osterweis owns 236,545 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Il stated it has 5,600 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc accumulated 80,674 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust accumulated 300 shares.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Water prices are going to rise, Rutgers-Camden professor says – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Water Awarded LEED Platinum Certification for new Corporate Headquarters in Camden, NJ – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Missouri American Water Announces 2019 Firefighter Grant Program – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.