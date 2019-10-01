As American Water Works Co (AWK) Share Value Rose, Davis R M Lifted Holding by $407,624; Van Berkom & Associates Position in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Has Lowered by $464,633 as Stock Value Rose

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 4,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 741,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.68M, down from 746,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $109.01. About 174,516 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 456,143 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.91 million, up from 452,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $124.1. About 565,765 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/03/2018 – Missouri American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.36M for 46.99 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLAB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 38.27% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 29,394 shares to 859,026 shares, valued at $50.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 380,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5,415 shares to 89,316 shares, valued at $14.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,002 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.