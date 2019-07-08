As American Water Works Co. (AWK) Share Value Rose, Agf Investments America Boosted Holding; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Boosted Nordstrom (JWN) Holding by $937,640 as Market Value Declined

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 9,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,989 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, up from 60,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 206,969 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 14/05/2018 – American Water at Group Lunch Hosted By Eden Rock Today; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 02/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Sadsbury Township’s Wastewater System; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 21,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 149,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 1.24M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Announces Investments In Digital Technology; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sees FY2018 EPS $3.35-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordstrom May Be Pressured, Industry Down This Quarter; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Nordstrom; 09/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Teenagers Falsely Accused of Stealing in St. Louis; 08/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom is partnering with sneaker consignment shop Stadium Goods; 18/05/2018 – Atlantic Equities analyst Daniela Nedialkova said in a note Friday the miss was driven by a weaker performance in Nordstrom’s off-price business; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Compensation Committee Approves Salary and Bonus for Three Co-Presidents and Others

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 20,850 shares. Lourd Limited Liability accumulated 39,512 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Fjarde Ap stated it has 28,583 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fund Mgmt holds 0.01% or 30,383 shares. Motco owns 86 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding has invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 1,189 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,720 are owned by Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa. Moreover, Gam Hldg Ag has 0.04% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 22,779 shares. Keating Invest Counselors has invested 1.06% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Washington Tru Comml Bank holds 0.14% or 20,306 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Avalon Glob Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 2.37% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 100,000 shares. Smithfield Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8,948 shares to 253,255 shares, valued at $24.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,816 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,095 shares to 113,138 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 3,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,391 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 1.39M shares. Barnett Communications Inc reported 3,400 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0.11% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Walleye Trading has 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Jnba Finance Advsr holds 350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T Bancshares reported 15,857 shares stake. 16,373 were accumulated by Scotia Cap. Wealth Architects Lc has invested 0.13% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Apg Asset Management Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 280,416 shares. Clark Mngmt Group accumulated 0.06% or 25,533 shares. Wespac Advsr Lc holds 0.6% or 8,313 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 54,456 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas Incorporated holds 81,400 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc accumulated 28,938 shares. Amer & has 0.03% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

