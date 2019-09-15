As American Water Works Co (AWK) Share Price Rose, Holder Partners Group Holding Ag Has Lowered Its Position; As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stock Value Rose, Hm Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 11,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 342,674 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.75 million, down from 354,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $121.22. About 955,058 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS MAINTAINS ESTIMATED $8.0 – $8.6 BLN FIVE YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT – PRESENTATION SLIDES

Hm Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 18,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, up from 14,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $267.18. About 517,608 shares traded or 11.53% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 34,266 shares to 76,384 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc stated it has 85,420 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2,100 shares. Everence Management owns 7,820 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 7,570 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp accumulated 379 shares. National Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 2 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 34,813 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 131,898 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 0.06% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 26,945 shares. Jennison Associates invested 0.06% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Advsr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,912 shares.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04M for 23.49 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.