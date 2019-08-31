As American Water Works Co (AWK) Share Price Rose, Gabelli Funds Has Raised Its Stake by $4.91 Million; Lam Research (LRCX) Market Value Rose While Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Lowered Stake by $644,400

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 32,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 35,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 47,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 362,800 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.83 million, up from 315,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $127.32. About 757,210 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 20/04/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $89; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lam Research Announces Resignation of Christine Heckart from Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research (LRCX) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: VRSN, EFX, LRCX – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.38% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust owns 3,368 shares. Chevy Chase owns 129,818 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 8,100 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 41,492 were reported by Us Commercial Bank De. Illinois-based Calamos Llc has invested 0.12% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bbt Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.54% or 2,393 shares. Conning invested in 3,123 shares. Bailard Incorporated accumulated 10,540 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 2.86M shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh reported 6,600 shares stake. Miles holds 2,508 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division reported 7,645 shares stake.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc Com (NYSE:PAG) by 15,100 shares to 114,000 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Group A by 25,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,700 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr (B:De (NYSE:DEO).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “California American Water Signs Agreement to Purchase Bass Lake Water Company – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) CEO Susan Story on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “West Virginia American Water Completes Acquisition of Boone-Raleigh PSD Water System – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Trust invested 1.9% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 1,000 were reported by Whitnell Communications. The Minnesota-based Jnba Financial Advsr has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% or 759,608 shares in its portfolio. Registered Inv Advisor Inc holds 3,735 shares. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 3.28M shares. Everett Harris & Ca has 356,000 shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks accumulated 650 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,555 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 3,891 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 18,607 shares. Charter Company has 9,180 shares. Magellan Asset has invested 0.37% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 3.64 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 146,236 are held by Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Com.