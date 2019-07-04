As American Water Works Co. (AWK) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Position by $399,984; Bank Of Hawaii Has Lifted Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 78.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 1,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,143 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 2,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $269.14. About 986,472 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 3,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,556 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.70M, down from 154,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in American Water Works Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.43. About 567,239 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 19/03/2018 – West Virginia American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds up During Fix a Leak Week; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bancorporation And Trust Co reported 426 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 45,857 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Il reported 5,600 shares. Barometer Mngmt Inc invested in 56,600 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 134 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 80,674 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 7,616 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Company, a Texas-based fund reported 3,352 shares. Harbour Management Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 10,400 shares. American Comml Bank reported 335 shares stake. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.14% stake. Gideon Advisors stated it has 32,883 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 21,725 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “California American Water Desalination Project Awarded $10 Million State Grant – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “American Water Works (AWK) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.9% to $0.50; 2% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Over $9.5 Million to Be Invested in Peoria Area Water System; Illinois American Water Is Installing Over 34000 Feet of Water Main and Rehabilitating Two Water Tanks – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 105,053 shares to 172,365 shares, valued at $9.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.36 million for 31.50 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Counsel has 850 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Colony Ltd Liability Company holds 6,543 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,915 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research holds 0.84% or 624,868 shares in its portfolio. West Coast Fincl Lc reported 6,038 shares stake. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 608 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 49,765 shares. Windward Cap Management Com Ca holds 2.93% or 94,797 shares. 5,377 were accumulated by Hodges Cap Mngmt. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). King Luther Cap Mgmt has 8,535 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Lc, California-based fund reported 85,000 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 1.55% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 183,943 shares. 19,512 are held by Tiedemann Advisors Limited Company.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “International Speedway Corporation Reports Financial results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Armstrong World Rides on Acquisitions, Material Costs High – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electric bus maker Proterra hires banks for IPO – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rogers to launch new device financing options for wireless customers – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is ABHYX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 3,817 shares to 217,120 shares, valued at $61.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 4,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,953 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.