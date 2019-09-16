As American Water Works Co (AWK) Market Valuation Rose, Partners Group Holding Ag Trimmed Stake; Tegean Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $2.15 Million

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 11,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 342,674 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.75M, down from 354,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $120.96. About 177,128 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – New Customer Rates for Missouri American Water Approved by Missouri Public Service Commission; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.95 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 1.56 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Effective Tax Rate From Continuing Ops 20.9%; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/03/2018 – CCC SA CCCP.WA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 245 FROM PLN 165; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 14.9%; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Equity Offerings Down 10% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Asset Mgmt Net Rev $3.19B; 17/05/2018 – SSP GROUP PLC SSPG.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 560P FROM 530P; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 13/03/2018 – PANDOX AB PANDXb.ST : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 180 FROM SEK 165

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Prime Brokerage Services Are Coming to Crypto – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Futures down after Saudi attacks spark rush for safety – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Incorporated owns 2,104 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Millennium holds 0% or 15,076 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr, a Arizona-based fund reported 524 shares. Moreover, Perritt Management has 0.11% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated reported 7,796 shares stake. New York-based Gotham Asset Llc has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 16,806 shares. 80,000 were accumulated by Ally Finance. Richard Bernstein Ltd Company stated it has 62,506 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 935 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.3% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.38% or 10.41M shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 174,972 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Basswood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.17 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04 million for 23.44 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate American Water Works Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Indiana American Water Ranks Highest in the Midwest in J.D. Power 2019 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Missouri American Water Breaking Ground on New Service Center to Serve Jefferson City, Surrounding Communities – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 22,939 shares to 270,733 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Management Corp by 358,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 581,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trus (NYSE:SNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore holds 7,880 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 365,146 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Lifeplan Financial owns 80 shares. 25,857 are held by Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Co. First Personal Fincl Ser has invested 1.92% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Hilton Capital Limited Liability accumulated 991 shares. Moreover, Cls Invests Ltd Llc has 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Cornerstone Advsr has 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2,189 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners holds 0.02% or 4,317 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 226,649 were reported by Osterweis Cap Mgmt Inc. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 9,615 were reported by Stephens Inc Ar. Webster State Bank N A reported 1,600 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.66% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 107,155 shares.