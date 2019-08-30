As American Water Works Co. (AWK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Decreased Its Position; Fil LTD Upped Its Holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by $4.09 Million as Stock Rose

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 272,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 3.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.94 million, up from 2.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 9.48 million shares traded. PetrÃƒÂ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 17/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.7314 FROM BRL1.7229; 22/05/2018 – Brazil to lower fuel prices with tax policy -House speaker; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 16/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.5879 FROM BRL1.5648; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO: WITHOUT RIO TAX BREAK, PROJECTS COULD GO ABROAD; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SAYS COMPANY BUDGET TODAY DOES NOT INCLUDE POSSIBLE INCOME FROM REACHING DEAL WITH GOVT OVER TRANSFER OF RIGHTS AREA; 24/04/2018 – PETROBRAS PREPAYS BANKING DEBT W/BNDES, BNB; 18/04/2018 – PETROBRAS’ PEDRO PARENTE WILL KEEP CEO POST AT OIL CO REGARDLESS OF INVITATION TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF FOOD PROCESSOR BRF; 23/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE SAYS DECISION ON DIESEL PRICES WILL NOT AFFECT COMPANY’S DIVESTMENT PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Energy Analytics Institute (EAI): Brazil’s Petrobras close to deciding on gas pipeline network sale

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 3,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 150,556 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.70M, down from 154,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in American Water Works Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $127.46. About 564,477 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 17/05/2018 – American Water Named Best for Vets Employer 2018; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 25/05/2018 – American Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXN) by 3,263 shares to 5,313 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 338,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 4,940 shares to 78,744 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Eli Lilly And Co. (NYSE:LLY).